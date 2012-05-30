TOKYO Shares of Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) surged more than 30 percent in early trade on Wednesday, rebounding from a recent slide on news that the chipmaker plans to raise 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) to pay for a proposed restructuring.

"It has been oversold ... They're hoping to get some capital injection, significantly lessening the downward pressure," a dealer at a European brokerage said.

Renesas shed 16.4 percent to 204 yen on Tuesday, hitting a record low.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)