Solar products maker ReneSola Ltd said its products will not be subject to anti-dumping duties recently imposed by the United States, as the cells used in the company's products are manufactured outside China.

ReneSola said it did not expect its products or U.S. customers to be affected.

"The new duties apply only to China-made cells and to modules assembled with such cells," ReneSola Chief Executive Xianshou Li said in a statement. "The cells we use in the products we sell in the United States are manufactured outside of China and therefore not subject to these duties."

In May, the U.S. hit Chinese solar companies with punitive import tariffs of 30 percent or more, ruling they had dumped cut-price solar panels on the U.S. market.

Several of the Chinese companies and a solar trade group opposed to the tariffs denounced the duties, arguing they would drive up costs for the clean energy source, stunting its growth.

