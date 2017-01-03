SAO PAULO Brazilian renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday it is considering to sell assets and bring new shareholders as ways to reduce its debt.

Reuters reported on Monday Renova (RNEW11.SA) is in talks to sell its wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp (AES.N) for up to 700 million reais ($214 million).. According to the filing, Renova does not have yet an agreement on terms of a potential asset sale, nor a formal decision to sell.

