SAO PAULO Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA, which is seeking fresh capital following a failed asset sale last year, could see a new partner joining its controlling bloc within three months, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Renova, controlled by Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA and subsidiary Light Energia SA, would receive around 1 billion reais ($279 million) from the new partner as part of the deal, said the first source, who requested anonymity because the plan is in the works.

The capital injection may take place alongside Light's plan to exit Renova, as Reuters reported on April 29, the sources said. The proceeds from the capital plan will be used to cut the company's 570 million reais in debt and fund 500 million reais for expansion, said the first source.

Financing conditions for Renova have worsened since a partnership with SunEdison Inc collapsed late last year. In April, SunEdison filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The injection of fresh funds by the new Renova partner will not be accompanied by existing shareholders, the source said.

Renova declined to comment. The sources declined to give the name of potential new partners for Renova.

Construction company CGGC Energy China has joined the process looking to buy the Light stake, the sources said. Reuters reported that China's State Grid Corp [STGRD.UL] and China Three Gorges Corp [CYTGP.UL] were among the interested parties.

Units in Renova, a blend of the company's common and preferred shares, rose 2 percent to 17.95 reais on Thursday, extending gains to 29 percent since the plan was exclusively unveiled by Reuters.

