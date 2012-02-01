IntelePeer Inc and Reply! Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw their initial public offerings citing adverse market conditions.

The withdrawal comes on a day when the social networking giant Facebook is expected to file for an IPO that may culminate in Silicon Valley's largest-ever offering.

IntelePeer, a provider of cloud-based communication services, had postponed its offering last week.

The San Mateo, California-based company, which was hoping to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PEER," had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May last year to raise up to $100 million in an IPO.

Reply! Inc, which operates online auction for web advertising, had filed for an IPO of up to $60 million in February 2010 and intended to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RPLY."

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)