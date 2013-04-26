REpower Systems SE, the Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Group's German arm, said on Friday it would reduce up to 750 jobs across the world as part of its plan to achieve cost savings of about 100 million euros ($130 million) in the current fiscal year.

"Whilst the long-term outlook for the sector remains strong, the mid-term outlook is expected to remain uncertain and volatile, and we need to prepare for that," REpower CEO Andreas Nauen said in a statement.

The Hamburg-headquartered company has 3,300 employees.

The lenders of REPower's Indian parent, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker, in January approved a plan to restructure $1.8 billion of debt after Suzlon defaulted on a $200 million convertible bond redemption last October.

