NEW YORK Goldman Sachs (GS.N) closed its trading recommendation to buy U.S. crude oil and sell Brent oil on Tuesday as the closely watched spread between the European and U.S. benchmarks reached its narrowest since early 2011.

Goldman said it expected the spread to narrow in the medium term as new pipelines help shift a growing glut of U.S. light, sweet shale oil from the Cushing, Oklahoma, physical delivery point down to the Houston trading hub, moving pressure from the inland WTI contract to sea-borne Brent.

While cautioning that "the risks in the near term are clearly to the upside," or a narrower WTI-Brent spread, analysts said the risk/reward of the trading call for a $5 spread - which it opened on August 21 - was "less attractive."

The front-month August spread between WTI and Brent narrowed to a new low of $4.54 per barrel on Tuesday, the narrowest point between the two grades of crude since January 10, 2011.

Goldman based its call on the September spread, which settled on Monday at $4.61 per barrel, 39 cents below the firm's target. It narrowed further on Tuesday to $4.18 per barrel.

It hasn't been an easy ride for Goldman's call. As recently as March, the spread had ballooned to more than $15 a barrel.

But Goldman said it expected a build out in pipeline capacity to reduce the bottleneck between Cushing and U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC)refineries.

"Over the medium term, we expect the WTI-Brent differential to widen again as the USGC becomes increasingly saturated in light sweet crude oil," the analysts said.

An increase in pipeline and rail capacity that will allow U.S. refiners to draw crude out of Cushing has seen traders betting on WTI as the go-to crude, rather than Brent imports from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

On Monday, BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said it completed the startup of a new 250,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its 413,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery.

The start-up will help absorb Canadian crude that may have otherwise pooled at Cushing.

New lines out of the Permian Basin in West Texas, another large oil-producing basin where output is booming, are also helping relieve the build-up at Cushing by redirecting it to the Gulf Coast. One of those lines, Sunoco Logistics Partners LP's (SXL.N) 90,000 bpd Permian Express, is due online in July.

Planned new pipeline capacity out of the Permian Basin in West Texas "should comfortably handle output by the end of 2015," analysts at RBN Energy, LLC said in a note on Tuesday.

Front-month U.S. crude oil futures were trading up 94 cents a barrel at $98.93 at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), after touching a peak of $99.17, the highest since September 2012.

Brent crude oil futures were last trading 54 cents higher at $103.54.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bernadette Baum)