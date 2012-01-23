The new Chief Executive of Research in Motion Ltd plans to reorganize the company's marketing in order to do a better job at promoting its products to consumers.

Thorsten Heins told analysts on Monday that reaching beyond the corporate smartphone market to consumers will be particularly important in the U.S. market, where RIM's BlackBerry smartphone has lost ground to rivals like the Apple Inc's iPhone.

RIM announced on Sunday that Heins would take over as CEO from founders and Co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie.

