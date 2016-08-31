The following table lists select U.S. retailers that will on Thursday report August sales at stores open at least a year, a key retail measure also known as same-store sales.

The table has the range of analysts' estimates, the mean of these estimates and the number of estimates used to calculate the mean.

All figures are expressed as the percentage change over the same period last year, except for the number of estimates.

All estimates are based on Thomson Reuters data.

AUGUST 2016

Company Symbol Analysts' Mean No. of

estimates estimate estimates

Discount Stores

Costco* (COST.O) 0.0% to 2.5% 1.3% 5

Apparel

Gap (GPS.N) -2.9% to 0.0% -1.9% 10

L Brands (LB.N) -0.5% to 1.0% 0.3% 10

The Buckle (BKE.N) -10.0% to -7.5% -8.8% 3

Zumiez (ZUMZ.O) -3.0% to 2.0% 0.2% 6

* Costco figures include the impact of fuel

