NEW YORK Shoemaker Crocs Inc (CROX.O) hopes to attract those aged 13 to 30 as it launches its spring/summer collection featuring heels, boots and wedges.

The new designs as well as Retro clogs - higher priced but still made with its signature resin Croslite - are part of the company's plan to expand by reinvesting the money it makes from selling the bright and chunky clogs for which it was originally known.

Crocs customers currently range from kids below 12 years on one end to their parents on the other, leaving a gap in the middle.

"Now, the original clog is 46 percent of overall sales; the rest of the 54 percent of our sales (comes from) rain, winter or boat shoes," Jeff Lasher, Crocs' chief financial officer, said at the Reuters Retail and Consumer Summit in New York.

About three years ago, clogs still made up more than half of the company's sales, Lasher said. The company's average selling price has risen over the years as it moves into more fashionable shoes, said Lasher.

Crocs' clogs, like its stock, were a fad in the early 2000s, but the popularity of the colorful shoes faded, forcing the company to grapple with declining sales and excess inventory. Its shares were trading at about $18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, well below its 52-week high of $29.50, and far below its lifetime high of $75.21 in the fall of 2007.

Crocs was investing heavily in Asia, which is set to become its biggest market by the end of next year, Chief Executive Officer John McCarvel said in an interview in February.

The company had also said it was betting on newer designs to double sales in less than five years.

"There's a lot of opportunity for us to go directly to consumers in China," Lasher reiterated on Tuesday, adding the company was also looking at Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Russia for direct selling opportunities.

Crocs, which sells its footwear in more than 90 countries, said its internet business in the Americas and Europe did not grow as a percentage of sales this year. E-commerce in the United States makes up about 10-12 percent of overall sale, Lasher said.

Asia now competes with the Americas for the top market spot for the company, he said, speaking at the summit.

Lasher said Niwot, Colorado-based Crocs is also investing in e-commerce, especially in China and other parts of Asia, as it tries launching local language websites.

Asia's warmer weather gives Crocs an added opportunity in those markets, Lasher said, as does its expanding middle class. In Asia, China is a major focus for 2013, and will stay that way in 2014.

The company, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has about $300 million in cash and cash equivalents, Lasher said, and is not looking to spend that money in dividends, buybacks or acquisitions in the immediate future.

"We're a relatively conservative management team... who went through the 2009 period," Lasher said. "At this point ...(the)approach is leaving that money in the bank and not repatriating it."

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Phil Berlowitz)