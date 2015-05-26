LOS ANGELES Vox Media is acquiring Revere Digital, the company that owns technology news website Re/code, according to a post on the Re/code website on Tuesday.

"We want to assure you that this combination is designed to bolster and enrich Re/code, and that we will continue to publish under the same name and leadership, with editorial independence," Re/code journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher wrote.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)