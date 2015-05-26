Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
LOS ANGELES Vox Media is acquiring Revere Digital, the company that owns technology news website Re/code, according to a post on the Re/code website on Tuesday.
"We want to assure you that this combination is designed to bolster and enrich Re/code, and that we will continue to publish under the same name and leadership, with editorial independence," Re/code journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher wrote.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.