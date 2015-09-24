Devon Energy plans to divest $1 billion assets; profit beats
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T) is in advanced talks to buy assets worth about $5 billion from Reynolds American Inc (RAI.N), including some of the Natural American Spirit tobacco brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Reynolds American declined to comment while Japan Tobacco could not be immediately reached for a comment outside regular business hours.
The talks could still fall apart and the size of the deal and nature of assets could change, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the talks.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Intact Financial Corp , Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, said it would buy U.S.-based specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, creating a specialty insurer focused on small- and mid-sized businesses.