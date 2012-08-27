FRANKFURT Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) said medical supplies maker B. Braun Holding has bought 5 percent of the German hospitals operator's shares.

Rhoen suitor Fresenius (FREG.DE) is considering reviving its failed bid for Rhoen-Klinikum and industry experts have said B. Braun has been cooperating with unlisted hospital operator Asklepios to thwart the tie-up.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)