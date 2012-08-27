Commissioner says received 32 expressions of interest for Alitalia
ROME Administrators seeking to sell financially troubled Italian airline Alitalia have received 32 expressions of interest, one of them said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) said medical supplies maker B. Braun Holding has bought 5 percent of the German hospitals operator's shares.
Rhoen suitor Fresenius (FREG.DE) is considering reviving its failed bid for Rhoen-Klinikum and industry experts have said B. Braun has been cooperating with unlisted hospital operator Asklepios to thwart the tie-up.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said it rejected a raised and final 868 million pounds ($1.12 billion)offer from private equity groups trying to take control of the lender.