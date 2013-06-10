FRANKFURT German hospital chain operator Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) launched a program to improve core earnings margins by 0.5-1 percentage points per year as it struggles with high wages and problems at a university teaching hospital.

The company, which Fresenius (FREG.DE) unsuccessfully tried to take over last year, said on Monday it aims to reach earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 14 percent of sales over the next few years, but it was unlikely to reach the goal in 2015.

Its EBITDA margin in the first quarter was 10 percent, down from 12 percent a year earlier.

The group is targeting closer cooperation of its hospitals, among other measures, Chief Executive Martin Siebert told reporters.

Rhoen is struggling to fix problems at Giessen-Marburg, Germany's only privately owned university teaching hospital. It had to cut its full-year outlook twice last year because of wage hikes and losses there.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Writing by Ludwig Burger)