NEW YORK British comedian Ricky Gervais, who upset some Hollywood stars and others with his biting wit as host of last year's Golden Globe Awards, has promised his emcee gig this year would not be toned down.

Gervais told NBC's "Today" morning news show that his third time hosting the Hollywood awards, which take place on January 15, would not be dull or censored despite criticism that his jokes last year were mean-spirited and fell flat with the audience of stars such as Robert Downey, Jr. and Angelina Jolie.

"I do it my way. I get final edit on everything," Gervais said in an interview that aired on Friday. "And they don't know what I'm going to say. And they won't know what I'm going to say 'til I say it."

While the upcoming film and TV awards show is televised live, most of the jokes are written before the show.

Gervais again promised the upcoming hosting gig at the Globes would be his last -- "the last time for awhile at least" -- and he downplayed last year's criticism.

"I don't know what I did wrong really, what did I say that was untrue?" he said, citing a joke he made about Charlie Sheen and his wild partying and one about Downey's stint in jail.

"The controversy is irrelevant to me. That is people's opinions outside my jokes," Gervais said.

His stage personality, he said, is an inflated version of his real self.

"The guy on stage is a lot brasher, more arrogant, more confident than me," he said before promising more of the same at the Globes. "I take a deep breath and go out with swagger ... I might even really be drunk."

(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Bob Tourtellotte)