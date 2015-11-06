LOS ANGELES - Following an extensive career behind the camera directing movies such as "Alien", Blade Runner" and "Thelma & Louise", Ridley Scott received the 2,564th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Actors Russell Crowe, Kristen Wiig and Salma Hayek were among those who came out to celebrate Scott, who directed his first feature film when he was 40. His most recent movie, "The Martian", was released this year.

"I am truly thrilled to receive this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along such talented artists of this wonderful business of ours called entertainment," Scott said.