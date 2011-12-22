Singer Rihanna performs during a concert as part of her tour for her latest album ''Loud'' in Nilson Nelson gymnasium in Brasilia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

LOS ANGELES Rihanna's single "We Found Love" on Thursday held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the eighth straight week, making it the singer's longest-running No. 1 single of her career.

The Barbadian chanteuse's single overtook Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," which stayed at No. 1 for seven weeks earlier this year, and beat her previous top-selling singles, 2007's "Umbrella" and 2010's "Love The Way You Lie" featuring Eminem.

"We Found Love" is the lead single from Rihanna's sixth studio album "Talk That Talk," and the singer will wrap her last concert on her "Loud" tour in London on Thursday.

LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know It," notched a seventh week at No. 2 on the singles chart, while Bruno Mars' "It Will Rain" held steady at No. 3, Flo Rida's "Good Feeling" climbed to No. 4 and Katy Perry's "One That Got Away" rounded out the top five.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)