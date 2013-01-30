Workers prepare the stage ahead of the launch of Research In Motion Ltd's (RIM) new Blackberry 10 devices in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins reaches out for the new RIM Blackberry 10 devices after introducing them during their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

TORONTO Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O sank as much as 8 percent on Wednesday as the BlackBerry maker unveiled its long-delayed line of smartphones that it says will mark the company's comeback.

The stock, which fell as much as 8 percent after rising more than 6 percent earlier in the session, was down 4.4 percent, at C$15.03 in Toronto. On the Nasdaq, shares were down 3.9 percent at $15.05.

