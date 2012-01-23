Research in Motion's RIMM.O stock plunged almost 7 percent in early trading after the Canadian company announced it had chosen an insider as new CEO and analysts questioned whether a company man could turn around RIM's fortunes.

"At first blush this seems more like window dressing than a real reorganization," Charter Equity analyst Edward Snyder, who reiterated an "underperform" rating, said in a note on Monday.

RIM's co-CEOs Mike Lazardis and Jim Balsillie stepped down over the weekend and Thorsten Heins, an ex-Siemens manager who has been with the company that makes the BlackBerry smartphone for four years, was chosen to take the helm.

RIM's U.S.-listed shares fell 6.7 percent to $15.86 after Friday's close of $17.

While most analysts said the move was a step in the right direction, most agreed an insider was not what the company needed.

"Normally handset OEMs (original equipment makers) that run into trouble of the type RIM is experiencing start their turn-around by severing ties with the old CEO to make a fresh start with the new one," Snyder said, adding that no handset maker had managed a turnaround without a true fresh start in management.

Lazaridis and Balsillie, who together built Lazaridis' 1985 start-up into a global business with $20 billion in sales last year, will remain board members.

Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu, who has a "neutral" rating on RIM, said that while change was something investors had been looking for the timing appeared to be "surprising and abrupt."

He also said an executive with a different background would have been a better choice.

"In our view, a CEO with a strong consumer electronics and supply chain background would have been ideal," Wu said, estimating that 60 percent to 70 percent of RIM's business was for consumers.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ehud Gelblum struck a similar tone: "We do not believe this move is enough, especially as Heins is an internal hire and not an independent fresh voice."

"We also worry that Heins has had little experience setting a vision or strategic direction for the company, and has instead been more involved implementing the products and strategy devised by Mike and Jim," Gelblum added.

German-born Heins joined RIM in 2007. Previously, he was the chief technology officer of Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) communications division, which used to be the German company's largest business unit, but which Siemens eventually rid itself of to focus on other areas.

Sterne Agee's Wu said he would not be surprised to see additional senior management changes.

Deutsche Bank, which raised its rating to "hold," said it remained unclear how much the new CEO will be able to change, but having a change at the top could open new alternatives.

"The company could conceivably license its platform to others (although we caution that there may be few takers)... Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility the company sells itself, as has been mentioned in the press.

(Reporting By Nicola Leske in New York and Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)