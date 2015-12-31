Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Offering flowers and letters, hundreds of worshippers gathered at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach this week to celebrate the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea, Yemanja.
Followers of the Candomble and Umbanda religions dress in white each year to celebrate Yemanja and sing and dance around her statue set up on the beach.
"I asked her to take Brazil out of this terrible crisis which we are facing," worshipper Marlene Vilar said. "And she will help us and everything will work out just fine.”
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.