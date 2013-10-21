U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
A customs dispute that had been holding up copper concentrate shipments from Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX)(RIO.L)(RIO.N) massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia has been resolved, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO) said on Monday.
Oyu Tolgoi had been scheduled to start shipping to customers in China after opening in July, but was forced to stockpile material while buyers negotiated import approvals.
Turquoise Hill, 66-percent owner of the $6 billion mine run by Rio Tinto, said customers have received the needed approvals, and a convoy carrying concentrate left its warehouse on the Chinese border on Saturday.
"The withdrawal of concentrate from the warehouse by customers is expected to ramp up quickly," said the Toronto-listed company in a statement. It said the mine will now start recording revenue.
Oyu Tolgoi's concentrator has been operating at full capacity, processing some 100,000 tonnes of ore each day.
Turquoise Hill reiterated that it expects shipments to be in line with its production by the end of this year.
(The story corrects owner, operator of mine in paragraph 3.)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans, and ahead of his potentially tense meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.