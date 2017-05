CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX will attempt to land a rocket on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean, after narrowly missing an attempt at nailing the spaceflight milestone off the California coast last month

The rocket, which will carry an SES commercial communications satellite, will be going too fast to attempt a landing back at its Florida launch site, where SpaceX successfully made a ground landing late last year.

