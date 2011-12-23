Jury president of the 64th Cannes Film Festival Robert de Niro arrives on the red carpet for the screening of he film ''Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides'' at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LOS ANGELES Actor Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower have become the proud parents of a baby girl born via a surrogate, the actor's spokesman confirmed on Friday.

The child is the second for De Niro, 68, and Hightower, 56. She is named Helen Grace Hightower De Niro, and weighed a healthy 7 lbs 2 oz at birth.

The "Meet the Parents" star married actress Hightower in 1997, and the couple have a son, Elliot, born in 1998.

De Niro also has a son and adopted daughter with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott and two twin sons with former girlfriend Toukie Smith.

The actor can currently be seen in the star-studded, feel-good film "New Year's Eve."

