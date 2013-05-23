A stable job market in Britain bodes well for an upturn in permanent recruitment that would mirror a recovery already under way in Asia, the founder of Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L) told Reuters.

Robert Walters, the 58-year-old chief executive of the recruitment company that bears his name, said he believed a decline in hiring people for permanent employment in Britain had reached its lowest point.

"We're not yet at the point where we can detect long-term positive trends in permanent recruitment in the UK, but it's not getting any worse," Walters said in a telephone interview.

While the global recruitment industry has seen a decline in permanent placements in favor of lower-margin temporary hires - due in part to low business confidence in Europe - the reverse is true in Britain, according to a study published this month.

Permanent hiring in Britain has risen steadily over the last seven months, the study on 400 recruitment companies by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and auditing firm KPMG showed.

Britain accounts for slightly more than a quarter of Robert Walters' net fee income, a relevant performance indicator for recruitment companies. The company recruits within professions including engineering, legal, marketing and banking.

Competitors PageGroup MPI.L and SThree Plc (STHR.L) have reported declines in global net fee income as recession-weary employers in Europe, the largest market for both companies, have cut back on permanent staff.

Net fee income at Robert Walters, which is less exposed to Europe, rose 3 percent in 2012 to 188.4 million pounds ($285.26 million).

The company's shares have risen 10 percent since the beginning of the year.

Analysts say the performance of the company, which operates in 26 countries, has been boosted by an improvement in permanent hiring in the Asia-Pacific region, the source of about half of its net fee income.

"They (Robert Walters) are seeing a certain amount of stabilization ... in the geographies that they are exposed to," said Henry Carver, an analyst with brokerage Peel Hunt.

The International Monetary Fund said in April that Asia would lead a global economic recovery, posting 5.7 percent growth in 2013, with unemployment at multi-year lows in several countries.

Premises in Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea are among the 17 offices opened by Robert Walters in the last four years. Walters said he had no plans to open any more offices this year.

"We're doing surprisingly well in Hong Kong ... partly because we've diversified away from financial services there," said Walters, whose near-40-year career in recruitment included a stint in setting up PageGroup's New York office in the 1980s.

After a prolonged downturn in the global banking industry forced banks to rein in costs by axing jobs and freezing hiring, Robert Walters cut 18 percent of jobs in its global financial services team this year.

"We have been hit by the banks not hiring so many temps," Walters said. "The numbers seem to be stabilizing, so we're reasonably confident we're over the worst on the temp decline."

A survey by the Confederation of British Industry employers' lobby and consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers showed financial sector employment rose 19 percent in the quarter ended March, and similar growth is expected in the three months to July.

Walters said the company would continue to operate in the financial sector.

"We're not pulling out," he said. "We're waiting for when that happy day comes when they start hiring again."

Robert Walters' shares closed at 212.75 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6604 British pounds)

(Additional reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)