LONDON Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday it was not able to recommend a new diabetes drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca, and has asked for more information from the companies.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has been considering Forxiga, or dapagliflozin, as an add-on therapy for use with other medicines, including insulin.

NICE, which decides if drugs should be paid for on the state health service, also said it had issued draft guidance not recommending Roche's Avastin for ovarian cancer. The agency has already rejected Avastin in other tumor types.

