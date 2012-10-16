Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
ZURICH The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given clearance for Roche's new blood glucose monitor for hospital testing, the Swiss drugmaker said.
Roche, which earlier on Tuesday reported strong third quarter sales, said its ACCU-CHEK Inform II system allowed real-time wireless transfer of patient data between hospital medical staff and the laboratory.
The FDA clearance was the third for a diabetes product this year for Roche, the world leader in the blood glucose monitoring market with its Accu-Chek brand.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
