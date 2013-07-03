U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators have granted priority review to its experimental leukemia treatment GA101.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants priority reviews to medicines that are considered potentially significant therapeutic advancements over existing therapies.
The FDA set a review date of December 20 for the drug as a treatment for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Roche said.
Basel-based Roche hopes GA101 will help fend off cheaper competition for Rituxan, which loses patent protection in Europe later this year, threatening a product with nearly $7 billion in annual sales.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.
YANGON Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.