Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg also reported. bloom.bg/2knSjG5
The Swiss drugmaker had said last year that it has no plans to sells its diabetes testing business.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said last week that it is looking to divest its diabetes division, while Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) sold its diabetes business to KKR (KKR.N) and Panasonic (6752.T) in 2015, for $1.1 billion.
Roche was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Richard Lough)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.