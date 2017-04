The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the use of its Avastin cancer drug in combination with chemotherapy to treat advanced cervical cancer.

Avastin has now been approved to treat five distinct tumor types in the United States, Roche said.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)