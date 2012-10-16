Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG declined to comment on Tuesday on market talk it might reconsider its bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan told a conference call for journalists he would not comment on market rumors.
Roche dropped a $6.8 billion hostile takeover bid for the company in April after shareholders blocked its move to gain seats on the company's board.
Earlier on Tuesday, Roche reported third-quarter sales rose 15 percent to 11.271 billion Swiss francs ($12.07 billion), beating the average analyst forecast of 11.124 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
CHICAGO Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.