The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

ZURICH Roche has launched a global cancer immunotherapy Centers of Research Excellence network, saying it will invest up to 100 million Swiss francs ($100.3 million) in the project.

The research network of 21 academic centers around the world is intended to support basic and clinical research collaboration to advance the science of cancer immunotherapy, the Basel-based drugmaker said on Tuesday.

