Yemen's cholera outbreak kills 51 people in two weeks: WHO
DUBAI A cholera outbreak in Yemen has killed 51 people since April 27, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, more than double the toll of 25 reported three days ago.
ImmunoGen Inc said the gastric cancer drug it is developing with Roche Holding AG did not meet the main goal in a large study.
ImmunoGen entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Roche for Kadcyla this year.
Kadcyla, approved in 2013 for the treatment of late-stage breast cancer, was being tested as a second-line treatment for gastric cancer in the late-stage study.
The drug raked in revenue of about $580.3 million this year.
Kadcyla carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer cells, causing fewer cases of common chemotherapy side effects like hair loss.
Detailed findings from the trial will be reported at a future medical conference, the company said.
After trying cosmetic creams and surgery, Wang Jing placed her hopes in the skilled hands of a tattoo artist to make the scar on her belly finally disappear.