Digital movie studio RocketJump said on Tuesday it would collaborate with Youku Tudou Inc, sometimes known as "China's YouTube", to bring RocketJump's hugely popular videos to the fast-growing Chinese market.

Youku Tudou, which is in the process of being bought by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will be the official platform for RocketJump's content in China.

The content will debut in coming months, the companies said. Collaboration on creating original content will start next year.

RocketJump's channel, which has about 7.7 million subscribers, is known for its video-game-inspired short films that have featured names such as late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and comedy duo Key & Peele.

One of RocketJump's most popular videos is "Medal of Honor Cat", with more than 36 million views on YouTube.

The company, which was co-founded in 2010 by Freddie Wong as the FreddieW YouTube channel, is currently making an original series for online streaming service Hulu called "RocketJump: The Show", which is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 2.

RocketJump is also moving into original virtual reality content with a short film called "The Big One", featuring a meteor shower that soon turns into an "apocalyptic nightmare".

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)