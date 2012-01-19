Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) posted a quarterly profit that beat expectations and said production of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and a recovering business jet market would aid commercial growth, sending its shares up 7 percent.

The Iowa-based avionics maker stood by a prior profit forecast for the current fiscal year, despite a slip in quarterly net income attributed to a decline in its government systems business.

Rockwell Collins Chief Executive Clay Jones said government systems sales, which were hit by U.S. program cancellations last year, could grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range in the second half of the current fiscal year after a difficult first half.

He also said his company was increasing production rates to supply Boeing's 787, which entered service last year. Rockwell Collins provides displays, communications and surveillance and other systems for the 787.

Jones also said 2012 will be a year of recovery for business jet manufacturers. "Across the board we're seeing improvement in (business jet) production rates," Jones told Reuters. "Hadn't seen that in three years."

Net income fell to $130 million, or 86 cents a share, in the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, from $151 million, or 96 cents a share, a year earlier. The results topped a profit forecast for 84 cents per share by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 1 percent to $1.1 billion. Commercial system sales rose 13 percent, while sales tied to government fell 10 percent.

"Management had clearly flagged that this would be a tough quarter for the defense side of the business, and this duly occurred," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a client note.

"However, the continued growth in commercial, the solid margins in both divisions, and the continued effective use of the share buyback should lead to earnings progressing from here," he added.

Shares of Rockwell Collins were up 7.1 percent at $60.87 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Matthew Lewis and Gunna Dickson)