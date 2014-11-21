Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
LONDON Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus (AIR.PA) planes ordered by Delta Air Lines (DAL.N).
Rolls-Royce said on Friday that the order for engines also included the provision of long-term post-delivery services as part of a "TotalCare" support package.
The engines ordered are the Trent XWB engines to power 25 Airbus A350s, and Trent 7000 engines to power 25 Airbus A330neo aircraft. Rolls-Royce is the only supplier of engines for both aircraft.
Delta's order was first reported on Wednesday and follows a closely fought competition with Boeing (BA.N), which had offered its 787 Dreamliner.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.