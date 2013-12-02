BUCHAREST Romanian center-right president Traian Basescu said on Monday he would not ratify the leftist government's review of a standby loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission because he opposed the introduction of a new fuel tax.

The government negotiated the 4 billion euro facility with the IMF and EU several months ago, and the IMF completed its first review in November. It agreed a budget plan for next year with the cabinet of Prime Minister Victor Ponta that includes some increases in state wages and pensions, but also raises taxes, and enforces a new one on fuel.

The review was supposed to be formally approved by the IMF's executive board later this month.

"It is the first time I have refused to sign a memorandum (for an IMF-led aid deal) negotiated by the government, it is unprecedented," Basescu told reporters late on Monday.

"Legally, it cannot be forwarded (to the IMF board) because it is an international agreement for which the president's approval is mandatory."

IMF representatives in Bucharest did not immediately comment. Ponta was quoted as saying by the local news agency Mediafax that "practically speaking, we no longer have an agreement with the IMF and European Commission". He did not elaborate.

Following Ponta's comments, the presidency issued a statement softer in tone, saying that Basescu had "only requested that one single clause from the latest letter of intent be renegotiated".

At the height of the financial crisis, Basescu did approve an international aid deal negotiated by a previous center-right government of his political allies that led to public sector wage cuts and a rise in sales tax.

But on Monday he said Romania was now in a much better financial state and did not need to raise taxes.

He has already threatened to refuse to sign the budget into law if parliament does not remove the fuel tax.

The assembly is expected to start debating the 2014 budget on Tuesday. Under Romanian law, Basescu can send a bill back to parliament once, prolonging debate, but cannot ultimately prevent it becoming law.

Parliamentarians from the ruling alliance - Basescu's political opponents - have said they will approve the bill a second time, at which point he would have to sign it.

Romania did not plan to draw on the funds from the aid agreement, but the deal acted as reassurance for foreign investors against potential fiscal slippages in 2014, when there will be a presidential as well as a European Parliament election.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)