BUCHAREST Romania's main opposition will stick to the government's tax-cutting program if it succeeds in toppling Prime Minister Victor Ponta's coalition and may even accelerate some of its measures, its leader said on Monday.

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Alina Gorghiu plans to present a no-confidence motion in parliament at the end of September to unseat Ponta, who faces trial after being indicted on corruption charges last week.

She ruled out a coalition with Ponta's Social Democrats, saying she planned a minority government, with former justice minister Catalin Predoiu as premier.

A general election is due at the end of 2016 and her remarks suggest investors could expect some degree of continuity in fiscal policy.

Gorghiu also wants Romania to negotiate a new aid deal with the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the World Bank when the existing agreement expires in September.

"I would see, if the motion passes, a minority PNL government with a PNL prime minister," Gorghiu, co-president of the center-right party, said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

Parliament voted through tax cuts this year in a program known as the Fiscal Code, but watered them down after the fiscal council and the central bank among others criticized them as profligate.

"The fiscal code remains as it has been discussed with the PSD and the other parties during consultations. It emerged as a political consensus ... and its main attribute was to offer stability to the business environment," Gorghiu said.

Some measures including lowering levies on dividends and fuel, and scrapping a tax on special buildings, were postponed to 2017. But the cuts "could become reality earlier if economic figures would show this thing is possible," Gorghiu said.

