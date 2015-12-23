Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
As Christmas nears, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has given his fans an early present by showing his house in a Madrid suburb. The Real Madrid and Portugal striker presents his abode including his bedroom, living room and dining room. The tour of the house then goes outside, where there is a swimming pool and soccer practise net. At the end of the video, Ronaldo sends his Christmas wishes and adds: "...be happy, which is for me is the most important".
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.