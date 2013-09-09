Runners brave cold and snow for North Pole marathon
Wrapped warmly against the cold, a group of runners set off for the barren white landscape for one very cool race - the North Pole Marathon.
OSLO An angry moose, probably upset by its own reflection, smashed through the glass doors of a Norwegian school at the weekend.
When students at the Risil secondary school in Vestby, southeast of Oslo, found broken glass on Monday morning, security cameras showed the perpetrator was not a delinquent teenager.
"The janitor looked through the surveillance tape, hoping to identify the thug who did this, but was shocked when he saw that the damage was done by a moose and her two calves," school principal Solveig Eid told Reuters.
Eid believes the moose must have seen her own reflection in the glass door and charged towards it. A Norwegian moose can be as tall as two meters (6 ft) and weigh as much as 400 kg (880 lb).
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Robin Pomeroy)
MEXICO CITY Dogs with a sweet tooth can finally satisfy their ice cream cravings - at the Don Paletto parlor in Mexico City.