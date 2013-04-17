Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc said it would buy healthcare services company Managed Health Care Associates Inc for $1 billion in an all-cash deal to expand its presence in the healthcare market.

Roper said the deal, expected to be completed within 30 days, would add $95 million in earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization in the first year after the acquisition.

