MOSCOW Dmitry Avdeyev, who has been managing finances at Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) since June 2012, has left the company after it completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP TNBP.MM, local press reported on Friday.

Kommersant business daily, citing unidentified sources, tipped Svyatoslav Slavinsky, a senior banking services executive with Citigroup (C.N) in Russia, as Rosneft's new vice president for finances.

Vedomosti daily said Avdeyev, a former investment banker at Morgan Stanley (MS.N), left by "by mutual consent". A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.

Rosneft said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of TNK-BP from BP (BP.L) and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons, the biggest deal in Russia's corporate history.

