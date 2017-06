MOSCOW Russia's top crude producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday it may sign a deal to supply A Russian subsidiary of Finnish utility Fortum FUM1V.HE with natural gas in a deal worth over $500 million.

Rosneft said in a regulatory filing that its board of directors will discuss the deal to supply gas to TGK-10 TGKK.MM on Friday.

A Rosneft spokesman declined to elaborate on details when contacted.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk)