TEL AVIV Rounds has launched an "instant group" video chat that allows up to 12 participants to interact together, the Israeli company said on Tuesday.

Rounds allows users to play games, listen to music, watch videos, share photos and take group snapshots while video chatting. It has millions of users worldwide.

Until now users were required to call each other on Rounds but now they can invite participants from any social network to join their groups using a special invite code created for each group.

"Instead of messaging back and forth on WhatsApp, users can now instantly chat live with their groups of friends with a simple tap of a button," said Dany Fishel, Rounds' co-founder and chief executive officer.

"While there are several video communication apps out there, we believe the ability to chat, and connect over content and shared experiences with multiple friends at a time, is a much needed and missing utility."

Rounds operates across networks, operating systems and devices and has raised $10.5 million in funding from investment firm Rhodium, Verizon Ventures, DFJ's Tim Draper and other private investors.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)