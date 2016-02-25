People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

U.S. real estate investment trust Rouse Properties Inc RSE.N said Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) (BAM.N) agreed to buy the company in a sweetened deal valued at about $2.8 billion, including debt.

Brookfield Asset's latest cash offer of $18.25 per share represents a premium of 2.82 percent to Rouse's Wednesday close and values the real estate company at $1.06 billion.

Brookfield, which is already Rouse's biggest shareholder, had made an all-cash unsolicited offer last month to buy all of the company's shares it did not already own for $17 each.

The Canadian company, which has about $225 billion in assets under management, owned 33 percent of Rouse as of Jan. 16.

Rouse's shares were trading at $18.05 ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.

Rouse owns 35 malls and retail centers in 21 U.S. states. The company had $1.64 billion in debt as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

BofA Merrill Lynch acted as financial adviser to Rouse Properties, and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel.

