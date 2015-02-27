Rovi Corp ROVI.O, a provider of digital entertainment guides, is seeking to hire a financial adviser to review its options following shareholder pressure and approaches from several private equity firms, sources close to the matter said.

Hedge fund Engaged Capital has held ongoing discussions with Rovi, which has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion, over its capital allocation and ways to boost its share price, such as getting more money out of its patents, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rovi has interviewed investment banks in recent weeks to appoint an adviser to help deal with the activist, the sources said this week, asking not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Rovi has also received interest from private equity firms for its assets in recent months, according to two of the sources. Discussions, which are being driven by the private equity firms, have been focused on a potential sale of parts or all of the company, these sources said. It is unclear if the company is currently open to a sale.

Rovi declined to comment. Its shares rose as much as 15 percent on the news before closing 8.5 percent higher on Friday at $24.88.

Rovi's products, which make up roughly half of the company's revenue, include electronic TV guides and technology sold to consumer electronics manufacturers and cable companies.

Buyout firms are not interested in Rovi's intellectual property portfolio, which includes patents licensed to the largest pay TV providers such as Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, DISH Network Corp (DISH.O) and DirecTV DTV.O, according to the sources.

Santa Clara, California-based Rovi has sought to enforce its patents over the past few years and is currently fighting streaming video providers such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), which it accuses of infringing its patents.

As more people watch TV using Internet devices, Rovi has been trying to adapt its services for cloud-based TV guides and mobile gadgets. It bought streaming TV platform Fanhattan last year. Rovi also owns metadata about TV shows and films, which it sells globally, and offers services for search recommendations and advertising analytics in its product portfolio.

Rovi changed its name in 2009 from Macrovision. In 2008, it bought Gemstar-TV Guide for $2.8 billion and sold a software licensing unit.

The company said it made $134.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, a 12 percent decrease from a year ago.

