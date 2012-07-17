Digital media services provider Rovi Corp ROVI.O estimated second-quarter results below analysts' expectations and cut its full-year forecast, sending its shares down 26 percent after the bell.

The company estimates a loss from continuing operations of between 15 cents and 18 cents per share, hurt by weak sales in its consumer electronics division. Excluding items, it sees adjusted second-quarter pro forma earnings of between 35 cents and 38 cents per share.

Rovi also estimates second-quarter revenue to be about $158 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $182.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Revenues in the consumer electronics (CE) sales vertical are expected to be down approximately $21 million from the same period last year, primarily as a result of an anticipated decline in analog content protection (ACP) revenues," the company said in a statement.

Weak spending in the consumer electronics vertical has led to fewer of the company's licenses being purchased in the quarter, analyst John Bright of Avondale Partners told Reuters.

Some deals with new licensees are taking longer than expected to close, Chief Executive Tom Carson said in a statement.

Rovi's consumer electronics customers include Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Panasonic Corp (6752.T), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Sony Corp (6758.T).

The segment generated 46 percent of the company's revenue last year.

The company cut its adjusted full-year pro forma earnings forecast to between $1.60 and $1.90 per share from the $2.35 to $2.65 per share it was expecting earlier.

Rovi also expects adjusted full-year pro forma revenue to be between $650 million and $680 million, down from its previous forecast of $755 million to $785 million.

Analysts on an average are expecting full-year earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $764.3 million.

Shares of the company were down 24 percent at $13.24 after the bell. They closed at $17.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)