Dolls modelled after Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, on their wedding day made by Mattel are pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mattel/Handout

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are really getting dolled up for the first anniversary of their royal wedding.

Mattel Inc, the U.S. maker of Barbie dolls, said this week it will release a special two-doll set in April to mark the one-year anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding at Westminster Abbey.

The figures, part of Mattel's Barbie Collector series, will come dressed up in outfits duplicating those the couple wore in a ceremony that was viewed by an estimated 3 billion people worldwide.

For William, that means a pint-sized version of his red Irish Guards outfit with a bright blue sash.

For Kate, that means a miniature of the traditional white dress and veil she wore, as well as a teeny-tiny tiara just like the diamond-studded original she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth.

The price for the two-doll set is $100 and Mattel is taking pre-orders at www.barbiecollector.com.

The royal couple joins others in Mattel's Barbie Collector, including country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as TV stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher)