SEOUL POSCO (005490.KS), the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Wednesday that it had decided to acquire 1.8 trillion Korean won ($1.56 billion) worth of shares in Australia's Roy Hill Holdings Pty Ltd.

It will have a 15 percent stake in Roy Hill after the acquisition, aimed at joining Roy Hill's iron ore project in Pilbara, western Australia, POSCO said in regulatory filing. ($1 = 1154.8000 Korean won)

