Ghosn wants Mitsubishi to reform, rules out Nissan merger
BEKASI, Indonesia A full merger of Japanese car makers Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd is not on the table, Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both firms, said on Tuesday.
LONDON British insurer RSA is sounding out institutional investors to raise as much as 350 million pounds ($585.59 million) in a emergency share placing that would allow it to avoid a rights issue, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said Stephen Hester - the former RBS (RBS.L) chief who was hired to lead the RSA earlier this month - had approached top institutional investors to win their support for the "quick and easy" route of a share placing.
The newspaper said he was seriously considering the option of raising up to 10 percent of RSA's equity through a placing, although no decision had yet been taken. It added a full rights issue was still possible and RSA was also looking at disposals.
A spokeswoman for the insurer declined to comment on what she called a "speculative" story. "The review is ongoing, we'll announce the outcome of that on February 27," she said.
RSA is reeling from an accounting scandal at its Irish division that left a 200 million pound hole in its finances. The company previously has said it was considering all options to raise capital that could include the sale of business units.
($1 = 0.5977 British pounds)
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp will start taking bids for Landis+Gyr, its Swiss smart meter unit, as early as June, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.