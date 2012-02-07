RTI International Metals RTI.N, which supplies titanium products to aerospace and defense customers, sees continued pressure on its operating income this year as costs rise and major customer Boeing's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner project gets delayed.

Shares of RTI, which posted a weak quarterly profit, fell 12 percent to a nearly 30-day low of $23.41 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

"(On the 787 program) we're not going to see the ramp up this year that we would have hoped to have seen as this program goes forward," a company executive said on a conference call.

Boeing's Dreamliner project, which contributed 20 percent to RTI's fabrication unit sales for the nine months ended September, has been hit by development and production delays.

RTI, which also counts Airbus EAD.PA as a customer, expects operating income of $45 million to $50 million this year, compared with $27.8 million in 2011.

The company said it expects to post net sales of more than $700 million, largely helped by its acquisition of Remmele Engineering. Analysts were expecting $713.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The outlook is a bit too aggressive (based) on what they are assuming on merger expansion," CRT Capital Group analyst Kuni Chen told Reuters.

Pittsburgh-based RTI, which is trying to move from a supplier of titanium mill products to a fully-integrated supplier of advanced titanium components, has not been able to adequately pass on raw material costs to customers.

The company has been hurt by increasing titanium sponge prices as the underlying raw material input costs increase.

The company broke even in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss last year. Revenue rose 23 percent to $141.9 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 10 cents a share on revenue of $137.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Durba Ghosh and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)